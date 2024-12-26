Jalen Duren News: Cleared to play Thursday

Duren (ankle) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Duren will suit up following a probable tag due to a sprained left ankle. The big man has appeared in four consecutive outings since missing the club's Dec. 12 loss to Boston due to a wrist injury, and in the month of December, he has averaged 9.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest while shooting 70.0 percent from the field in seven matchups.