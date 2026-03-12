Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Double-double in just 15 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 6:44pm

Duren logged 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 15 minutes during the Pistons' 131-109 win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Duren saw limited playing time due to foul trouble, but he was productive in the third quarter with nine points and six rebounds. Four of the five Pistons starters did not play in the fourth quarter, and despite playing just 15 minutes, Duren was able to record his 32nd double-double of the season, which is tied with Victor Wembanyama (ankle) for fifth most in the Association. Duren has averaged 21.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals over 27.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
NBA
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago