Jalen Duren News: Double-doubles in Game 6
Duren logged 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 115-94 win over the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Duren has struggled for much of the Pistons' playoff run, but he was more effective in Friday's contest. His team-high three blocks were his most in a postseason game since April 25 against the Magic (five), and he also logged his third double-double of the playoffs. Duren was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter after rolling his left ankle in the third, and that is worth monitoring ahead of Game 7 on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 15Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 133 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 97 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More