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Jalen Duren News: Double-doubles in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 7:13pm

Duren finished Thursday's 117-95 win over the Wizards with 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes.

With Cade Cunningham (chest) sidelined, Duren took advantage of a favorable matchup and dropped a double-double in just three quarters of action during the front end of this back-to-back set. The star center posted game highs in points and rebounds, securing his fifth consecutive double-double and eighth on the month. The 22-year-old also reached the 20-point threshold for a fourth straight game. Cunningham is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks and is in danger of missing the remainder of the regular season, opening the door for Duren to take on increased offensive responsibilities.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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