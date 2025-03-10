Jalen Duren News: Double-doubles in win
Duren ended Sunday's 119-112 win over the Trail Blazers with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes.
Duren racked up his 31st double-double of the season in the win. He remains on pace for a seventh-round finish in nine-category leagues this season on a per-game basis, and a fifth-round finish if you ignore free-throw percentage. Through 62 games, Duren holds averages of 11.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.
