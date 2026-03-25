Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Double-doubles with two blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Duren amassed 26 points (9-15 FG, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 130-129 overtime loss to Atlanta.

Duren recorded his second straight double-double with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, and he also chipped in some blocks after coming up empty in that category in his previous three appearances. He had a chance to win it in overtime, grabbing an offensive rebound in the closing seconds, but Duren's putback clanked off the rim as time expired.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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