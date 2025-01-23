Jalen Duren News: Efficient double-double

Duren finished with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 victory over the Hawks.

Duren recorded his fourth consecutive double-double, and aside from being an effective two-way presence for the Pistons, the big man has been an efficient weapon on offense. Over that four-game stretch, Duren is shooting an impressive 84.4 percent from the floor while averaging 15.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per contest.