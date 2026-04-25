Jalen Duren News: Five rejections in Game 3 loss

Duren logged eight points (3-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 27 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Magic in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The fourth-year center fell a bucket and a board short of his first double-double since April 2, but Duren made his biggest impact at the rim, with the five blocks topping any of his regular-season performances in 2025-26. Through three games in the series, he's averaging 9.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.7 minutes heading into Game 4 on Monday.