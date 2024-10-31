Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Fouls out in 11 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Duren accumulated zero points (0-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 105-95 win over the 76ers.

Duren delivered a dud for fantasy managers, lasting just 11 minutes before fouling out. It's been a modest start to the season for Duren, coming up short of preseason expectations. However, he is locked in as the starting center and typically sees 30 minutes per game. Managers simply need to sweep this game under the rug and move on.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
