Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Gets green light Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Duren (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Duren will shed his questionable tag due to right ankle soreness and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The star big man has recorded a double-double in five consecutive contests, averaging 24.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game over that stretch.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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