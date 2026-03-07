Jalen Duren News: Good to go Saturday
Duren (back) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Duren will shed his probable tag to suit up for the front end of this back-to-back set. The center is averaging 22.3 points and 12.7 rebounds over his last six contests.
