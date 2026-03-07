Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Duren (back) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Duren will shed his probable tag to suit up for the front end of this back-to-back set. The center is averaging 22.3 points and 12.7 rebounds over his last six contests.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
