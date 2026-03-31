Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Duren (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Duren sat out Monday's overtime loss to the Thunder due to right knee injury management, though he'll return to action in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The star big man has recorded nine double-doubles over his last 10 appearances, averaging 23.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.2 minutes per contest during that span.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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