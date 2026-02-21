Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Huge double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 8:11pm

Duren amassed 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 win over the Bulls.

Duren returned following a two-game suspension, making light work of Chicago's underpowered frontcourt. It was a welcome sight for fantasy managers, with Duren scoring 26 points, the most he has put up since Dec 22. While the suspension was far from ideal, the extended break could end up being a positive when it comes to his playing time down the stretch. Now fully rested and refreshed, look for Duren to continue his breakout season as the Pistons push for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago