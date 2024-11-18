Jalen Duren News: Huge night on boards

Duren ended with 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Bulls.

Duren lived on the glass all evening, securing a season-high 22 rebounds while notching his second straight double-double. The big man has now recorded double-digit rebounding performances in three of his last five appearances. Duren also had a strong showing on the defensive end, accounting for two of his squad's three swats.