Jalen Duren News: Huge performance in return

Duren logged 31 points (12-13 FG, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes during the Pistons' 127-116 win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Duren was cleared to play after missing Monday's game against the Thunder due to knee injury management. His return was the boost that the Pistons desperately needed, especially in the continued absence of Cade Cunningham (chest). It was Duren's eighth 30-plus-point performance of the season (and fourth in 10 games since March 13) and 17th game of at least two blocks. Across his last 10 outings, the All-Star center has averaged 25.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over 31.2 minutes per game.