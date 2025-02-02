Jalen Duren News: Leading rebounder in double-double

Duren produced 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 victory over Chicago.

Duren held things down in the paint for Detroit in Sunday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of two Pistons with 20 or more points in a double-double showing. Duren set a new season high in scoring, recording his first 20-point outing of the year. He has now tallied a double-double in eight of his last 10 appearances.