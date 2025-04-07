Jalen Duren News: Limited in return
Duren registered six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to the Kings.
Duren battled foul trouble in his return from a leg injury, limiting him to just 20 minutes. Initially ruled out for the game, Duren was able to get back on the court ahead of schedule, a good sign despite the loss. The Pistons will enter the playoffs full of hope but will need Duren to be at his best should they hope to emerge victorious.
