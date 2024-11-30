Jalen Duren News: Limited to 13 minutes in loss

Duren provided four points (2-2 FG) and two assists over 13 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the 76ers.

Most of the starters struggled in this matchup, and Duren wasn't the exception -- he only logged 13 minutes, to the disappointment of fantasy managers. Duren has been far from the double-double machine he was in 2023-24, and he's reached that outcome just eight times so far. He's also recorded single-digit points in four of his last six appearances.