Jalen Duren News: Logs double-double vs. Philadelphia

Duren tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's 125-112 win over Philadelphia.

Duren only played 20 minutes Friday, but he made the most out of his playing time. He led the Pistons with a season-high seven assists, finished with a game-high plus-26 point differential and recorded his 22nd double-double of the regular season, 10 of which have come over his last 12 games. Over that span, Duren has averaged 14.5 points on 72.1 percent shooting, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over 27.5 minutes per game.