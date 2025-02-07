Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Logs double-double vs. Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 7:55pm

Duren tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Friday's 125-112 win over Philadelphia.

Duren only played 20 minutes Friday, but he made the most out of his playing time. He led the Pistons with a season-high seven assists, finished with a game-high plus-26 point differential and recorded his 22nd double-double of the regular season, 10 of which have come over his last 12 games. Over that span, Duren has averaged 14.5 points on 72.1 percent shooting, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over 27.5 minutes per game.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now