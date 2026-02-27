Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Massive double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Duren posted 33 points (11-19 FG, 11-15 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 42 minutes in Friday's 122-119 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

Duren stepped up on the offensive end in this one, matching his career high in points while reaching the 30-point threshold for the fourth time this season. The star big man scored 18 of his game-best 33 points in the second half and was crucial for the Pistons down the stretch, as Cade Cunningham fouled out with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. Duren also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, securing his fourth consecutive double-double. The 22-year-old has scored 25 or more points in all four of those outings.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago