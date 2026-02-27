Jalen Duren News: Massive double-double in win
Duren posted 33 points (11-19 FG, 11-15 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 42 minutes in Friday's 122-119 overtime win over the Cavaliers.
Duren stepped up on the offensive end in this one, matching his career high in points while reaching the 30-point threshold for the fourth time this season. The star big man scored 18 of his game-best 33 points in the second half and was crucial for the Pistons down the stretch, as Cade Cunningham fouled out with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. Duren also grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, securing his fourth consecutive double-double. The 22-year-old has scored 25 or more points in all four of those outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 252 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters2 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 234 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More