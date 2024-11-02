Jalen Duren News: Minimal impact in loss

Duren had five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 18 minutes during Friday's 128-98 loss to the Knicks.

Duren didn't suffer any injury but logged just 18 minutes, as the game was already out of hand by the start of the fourth quarter. Duren has had a quiet start to the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 8.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 24.3 minutes across six appearances.