Jalen Duren News: Muted effort in loss
Duren contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Duren's postseason struggles were well documented, but it doesn't take away from the season he had. Duren was tremendous in the regular season, posting 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks across 70 appearances. He's expected to draw significant interest as a restricted free agent this summer.
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