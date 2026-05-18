Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Muted effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Duren contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Duren's postseason struggles were well documented, but it doesn't take away from the season he had. Duren was tremendous in the regular season, posting 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks across 70 appearances. He's expected to draw significant interest as a restricted free agent this summer.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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