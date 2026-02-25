Jalen Duren News: Nets 29 points with 15 rebounds
Duren registered 29 points (12-17 FG, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Thunder.
Duren dominated the paint with Oklahoma City resting their starting frontcourt, and he finished with a plus-12 differential in the eight-point win. Duren has been a top-40 stud this season with averages of 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
