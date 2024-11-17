Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 2:48pm

Duren won't start Sunday's game against the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Duren isn't listed on the injury report, so he'll presumably be available off the bench. He has started all 12 of his appearances this season and 60 of his 61 regular-season outings last season, so it's an unfamiliar role for the talented big man, who's averaging 8.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25.1 minutes per game.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
