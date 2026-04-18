Jalen Duren News: Omitted from injury report

Duren (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Magic.

Duren sat out Detroit's regular-season finale due to right knee injury management, though he's good to go for the start of the playoffs. The star big man averaged 19.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.6 blocks in 29.6 minutes per contest over five regular-season outings in April.