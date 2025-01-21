Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Outstanding in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Duren ended Monday's 107-96 victory over the Rockets with 16 points (8-8 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals across 30 minutes.

Even though Cade Cunningham grabbed most of the headlines in this win, it's impossible to overlook what Duren did in this huge win. He went perfect from the field and not only recorded his third straight double-double, but he also recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Duren, who has also scored in double digits in five straight outings, is averaging 11.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.

