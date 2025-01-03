Jalen Duren News: Owns glass in double-double showing

Duren totaled 10 points (5-9 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 25 minutes during Friday's 98-94 win over the Hornets.

Duren held things down in the paint for Detroit in Friday's outing, leading all players in rebounds while swatting a team-best blocks total and concluding with a double-double in a winning effort. Duren has posted a double-double in 12 contests this season, including in three of his last four appearances.