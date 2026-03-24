Jalen Duren News: Perfect from charity stripe Tuesday
Duren logged 20 points (5-9 FG, 10-10 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 113-110 win over the Lakers.
Tuesday marked the sixth time this season that Duren connected on at least 10 free throws, and he finished as the Pistons' second-leading scorer behind Daniss Jenkins (30 points). It was Duren's sixth double-double in his last seven outings and his 37th of the 2025-26 regular season, which is tied with teammate Cade Cunningham (chest) for fourth most in the Association. Duren has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine outings, and over that span, he averaged 24.1 points on 74.1 percent shooting along with 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.
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