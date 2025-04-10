Jalen Duren News: Perfect from field in double-double

Duren finished with 18 points (9-9 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes in Thursday's 115-106 win over the New York Knicks.

Duren was perfect in Thursday's contest, shooting a perfect mark from the field while leading all players in rebounds and coming up two points shy of the 20-point mark in a double-double outing. Duren has recorded at least 15 points and 10 boards in 21 outings this season.