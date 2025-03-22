Jalen Duren News: Perfect from field in loss
Duren chipped in 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 123-117 loss to the Mavericks.
Duren finished just one rebound shy of a double-double in this loss, but he had an excellent stat line across his 27 minutes of action -- he went perfect from the floor and also made his presence felt on defense with two swats. Duren has seven double-doubles in 11 appearances this month, tallying 13.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now