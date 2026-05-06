Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Posts another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Duren closed Tuesday's 111-101 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 35 minutes.

Duren had begun the playoffs without a double-double in his first six games, but he's now recorded back-to-back doubles for the Pistons. Over eight postseason contests, the All-Star big man has averaged 10.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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