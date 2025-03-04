Jalen Duren News: Posts massive line
Duren closed with 16 points (5-5 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 134-106 win over Utah.
Duren racked up his 29th double-double of the campaign as the Pistons ran the Jazz out of the building in this one. Duren has been on a tear lately, posting second-round value in nine-category formats over his last 14 games with 14.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 26.3 minutes per contest.
