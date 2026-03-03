Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Posts strong double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Duren produced 24 points (7-9 FG, 10-14 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Duren turned in a calculated performance on the offensive end, as he missed only two attempts from the field. He also got to the charity stripe with ease, where he tacked on 10 of his 24 points. Duren has now recorded six straight double-doubles and has put up 20 or more points in five of those outings.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
