Jalen Duren News: Powers Detroit to victory

Duren tallied 36 points (13-17 FG, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 win over Washington.

Cade Cunningham (back) exited to the locker room in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the night, and it was Duren who stepped up in a big way. He secured his fourth straight double-double and focused on getting to the charity stripe, attempting double-digit free throws for the third time in nine March outings. It doesn't look as though Cunningham will miss much time if any, but it was promising to see Duren take command on a night when Detroit was forced to play without its star point guard.