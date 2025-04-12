Jalen Duren News: Pulls down 16 rebounds Friday

Duren accumulated 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-6 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 125-119 loss to Milwaukee.

Duren had to deal with Brook Lopez throughout the game, but the young big man still posted a decent stat line en route to recording a double-double for the sixth time across his last seven appearances. Duren is averaging 13.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game in five outings since the beginning of April and is ending the regular season on a strong note with the playoffs right around the corner.