Jalen Duren News: Records 17/11 double-double

Duren closed with 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 133-125 victory over the Suns.

Duren logged his ninth double-double of the season and seems to be past the wrist injury that caused an absence last week. His 34 minutes on the court marked his second-highest minute total of the season, which is an encouraging sign for the third-year pro after logging a 26-game average of five fewer minutes per contest compared to his sophomore campaign.