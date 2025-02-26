Jalen Duren News: Records another double-double

Duren finished Wednesday's 117-97 victory over Boston with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Duren once again held things down in the paint for Detroit in Wednesday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of four players with a double-digit point total in a double-double showcase. Duren has recorded a double-double in 28 outings, including in eight of his last 10 contests.