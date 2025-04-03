Jalen Duren News: Records double-double

Duren amassed 13 points (3-10 FG, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.

Duren struggled badly from the floor, and his efficiency from the charity stripe was the main reason he ended up with a double-double in this loss. The big man continues to play at a high level on both ends of the court and is ending the regular season on a strong note. He's tallied four double-doubles over his last five outings, averaging 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in that span.