Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Returns Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 6:16pm

Duren (hand) returned to Friday's Game 6 against the Magic with 8:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Duren exited to the locker room in the third quarter due to an apparent hand issue. However, the big man returned to the bench shortly thereafter and eventually checked back in.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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