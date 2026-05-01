Jalen Duren News: Returns Friday
Duren (hand) returned to Friday's Game 6 against the Magic with 8:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Duren exited to the locker room in the third quarter due to an apparent hand issue. However, the big man returned to the bench shortly thereafter and eventually checked back in.
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