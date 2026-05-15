Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Returns Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Duren (ankle) started the fourth quarter of Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Duren appeared to roll his left ankle in the third quarter and limped to the locker room. However, the big man returned to the bench shortly thereafter and was ultimately cleared to check back in.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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