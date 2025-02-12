Jalen Duren News: Strong double-double in win
Duren closed Wednesday's 128-110 win over Chicago with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes.
Duren recorded his third double-double in the past four games, continuing to play the best basketball of his young career. After a slow start to the season, Duren has affirmed himself as the center of the future in Detroit, helping them to an impressive 29-26 record heading into the All-Star break. In 29 games over the past two months, Duren is averaging 12.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals and blocks in 27.1 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now