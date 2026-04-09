Jalen Duren News: Strong line in win

Duren supplied 21 points (8-9 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over the Bucks.

This was just another day in the office for Duren in what has been a standout campaign. With 69 appearances to his name, Duren holds averages of 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28.3 minutes per contest.