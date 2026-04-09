Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Strong line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Duren supplied 21 points (8-9 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over the Bucks.

This was just another day in the office for Duren in what has been a standout campaign. With 69 appearances to his name, Duren holds averages of 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28.3 minutes per contest.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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