Jalen Duren News: Strong line in win
Duren supplied 21 points (8-9 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over the Bucks.
This was just another day in the office for Duren in what has been a standout campaign. With 69 appearances to his name, Duren holds averages of 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 45 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 45 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 27 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 27 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Duren See More