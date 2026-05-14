Jalen Duren News: Struggles again in overtime loss
Duren contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to Cleveland in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Duren continues to struggle on both ends of the floor, to the point where he didn't touch the floor in the final quarter or during the overtime period. After a breakout season, Duren has been unable to carry that form into the postseason, averaging 10.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks through 12 appearances. Detroit now trails 3-2, with the series heading back to Cleveland. The Pistons would love to see the regular-season version of Duren, something that has certainly been missing thus far during the playoffs.
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