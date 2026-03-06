Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Struggles vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Duren contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 12 minutes during Thursday's 121-106 loss to San Antonio.

Duren was limited to 12 minutes, and since the Pistons didn't disclose any injury, this could've been a case in which he simply struggled too much against Victor Wembanyama, who finished with 38 points. This outing ended Duren's run of six straight double-doubles, but the All-Star big man will aim to bounce back when the Pistons take on the Nets on Saturday, which should be a much more favorable matchup on paper. Duren is averaging 22.9 points, 12.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game since the All-Star break, so one game isn't going to erase all the good things he's done lately.

