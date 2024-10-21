Jalen Duren News: Team option picked up by Detroit

The Pistons exercised the fourth-year option on Duren's rookie contract Monday, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

By exercising Duren's team option, the Pistons will keep the 2022 first-round pick under team control through the 2025-26 season. Duren was an every-night starter for Detroit last year, and across 61 regular-season games during the 2023-24 campaign he averaged 13.8 points on 61.9 percent shooting, 11.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 blocks over 29.1 minutes per game.