Jalen Duren News: Three rejections in Tuesday's loss

Duren recorded 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 128-107 loss to Milwaukee.

The third-year center has seen his court time and production take a step back this season, but Duren is at least making an impact at the defensive end. In 12 games since returning from a minor ankle injury he's recorded multiple rejections five times, averaging 9.6 points, 9.2 boards, 2,5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 24.3 minutes while shooting 63.9 percent from the floor.