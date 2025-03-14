Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Top rebounder in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Duren finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one block over 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 loss to the Wizards.

Duren led Detroit in the paint Thursday, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of six Pistons with a double-digit point total in a near 20-point double-double performance. Duren has tallied at least 15 points and 10 boards in 16 outings this season.

