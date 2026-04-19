Jalen Duren headshot

Jalen Duren News: Well handled in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 10:36pm

Duren notched eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to Orlando in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Duren was unable to make a significant impact, turning in one of his worst performances of the season. Despite playing 33 minutes, it was simply a rough night for Duren, who played a passive role on both ends of the floor and posted his worst scoring output since March 5. Based on the season he has put together, Duren will almost certainly be better when the two teams face off again in Game 2.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
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