Jalen Duren News: Will play Monday after all
Duren (leg) is available for Monday's game against Sacramento, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Duren was initially ruled out for Monday's contest due to a right leg contusion, but the third-year center out of Memphis has now been given the green light to return from a one-game absence. Duren has averaged 14.7 points on 67.8 percent shooting, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks over 28.2 minutes per game since the beginning of March.
