Jalen Green Injury: Doesn't return Wednesday
Green (knee) exited Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Mavericks in the first quarter and did not return, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes.
Green picked up a right knee injury in the opening quarter and was later deemed questionable to return, though he never checked back in. The severity of the injury is unknown, though the 24-year-old guard can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers until Phoenix offers an update on his status. If he's forced to miss time, Collin Gillespie will likely continue seeing increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Green See More